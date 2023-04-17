AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 277.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $57.41 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.