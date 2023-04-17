AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $273.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average of $240.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

