AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Schlumberger by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

