AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

