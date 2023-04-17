AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $69.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

