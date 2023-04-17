AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

