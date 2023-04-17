AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 406.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LIN opened at $359.67 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $364.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.96.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

