AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.87 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $268,441,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $484.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.