AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,987 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,313,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.40 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

