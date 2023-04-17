AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,991 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

FMB stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

