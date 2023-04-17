AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,243 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 168.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.