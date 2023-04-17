AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Danaher by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 5,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $251.67 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.28 and its 200-day moving average is $258.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.