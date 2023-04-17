AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,005 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

