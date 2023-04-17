AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 265.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 756,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after buying an additional 200,257 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,210,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($141.18) to £128 ($158.51) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $129.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.40. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $149.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

