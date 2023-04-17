AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,565,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $454.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

