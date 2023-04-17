AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

