AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,670,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after buying an additional 167,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,351,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $84.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Read More

