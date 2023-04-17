AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,779 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

