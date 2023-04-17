AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,682 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,682 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

NUE opened at $146.19 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

