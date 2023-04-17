AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,451 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,256,000 after purchasing an additional 375,826 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.44.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

