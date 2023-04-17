AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

