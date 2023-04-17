AIA Group Ltd Acquires 826 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $110.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

