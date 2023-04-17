AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $21.58 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PARA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

