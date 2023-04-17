AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,182 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 585.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $141.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.18. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

