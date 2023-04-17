AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $200.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

