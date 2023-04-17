AIA Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $378.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Recommended Stories

