AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 266.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

CTAS opened at $458.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.81. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

