AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $363.93 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $382.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

