AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $479.25 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $574.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

