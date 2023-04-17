AIA Group Ltd Has $105,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 207.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $207.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.