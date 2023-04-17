AIA Group Ltd Has $108,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

FFIV stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average is $145.48. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $207.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

