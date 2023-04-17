AIA Group Ltd Has $120,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

