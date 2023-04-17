AIA Group Ltd Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $163.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

