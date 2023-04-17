AIA Group Ltd Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,261,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

WHR stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.58.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

