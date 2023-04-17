AIA Group Ltd Has $38,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.01 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

