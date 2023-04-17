AIA Group Ltd Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

