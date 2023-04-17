AIA Group Ltd Has $77,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

