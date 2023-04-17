AIA Group Ltd Has $91,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. TD Cowen raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $178.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average is $171.20. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

