AIA Group Ltd Invests $106,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $152.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

