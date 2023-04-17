AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,951,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on WRBY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 614,799 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,992 over the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $11.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

