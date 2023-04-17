AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $92,984,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,291 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,280 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

