AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.49 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

