AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 753,405 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,971. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

