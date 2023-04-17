AIA Group Ltd Purchases 8,280 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.27.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

