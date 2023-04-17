AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.