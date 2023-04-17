AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.