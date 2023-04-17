AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.