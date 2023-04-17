AIA Group Ltd Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.36.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $293.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.24.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

