AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

