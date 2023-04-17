AIA Group Ltd Sells 10,521 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $107.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

